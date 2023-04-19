The recent rhetoric ahead of the passage of Labor’s safeguard mechanism got pretty nasty, with the government slamming the Greens’ demands as immature and “irresponsible” and the Greens declaring the government “corrupt”, “ecocidal” and boasting a “weak” policy.

The mudslinging might have been mostly for show, but Crikey understands the Greens would’ve killed the legislation if Labor gave them nothing.

Publicly, both sides had their ferocious talking points. After February’s political donation disclosure showed some $241 million from big coal and gas went into Labor and the Coalition’s coffers, Greens Leader Adam Bandt declared “Labor’s climate plan was paid for by coal and gas”, and it’s been “repaid with free rein … to trash the climate”.