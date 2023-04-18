Proposals to revive commercially viable large-scale nuclear energy are farcical in the extreme, but what’s behind recent talk of a nuclear “renaissance”? It arose in the late 1990s and early 2000s, driven by concerns about the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, decarbonise the electrical grid, and respond to an ageing nuclear fleet due for decommissioning.

Nuclear was claimed to be the only “reliable” alternative to fossil fuels, a coded way to reproduce as much as possible of the political-economic and technical incumbency effects connected to the centralised generation of electricity.

As we’ve been told, nuclear power — being low-carbon in operation mode — would be necessary to decarbonise. So the main problem with selling new nuclear as necessary is that it is no longer, well, necessary.