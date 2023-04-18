The campaign to free Julian Assange has urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to boost its efforts to negotiate the WikiLeaks founder’s release when the government meets US and UK leaders next month to discuss the AUKUS deal.

The calls come in response to remarks made by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at the National Press Club on Monday, after she was asked whether international concern over the detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia on espionage charges would prompt the Australian government to do more to secure Assange’s release from the UK.

Greg Barns SC, an adviser to the Assange campaign, said the Australian government can’t condemn Russia for detaining Gershkovich while refusing to take the “strongest diplomatic actions” to pressure US and UK leaders to release Assange.