Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been elevated to Peter Dutton’s shadow ministry as Indigenous Australians spokesperson.

The Country Liberal Party senator got the job after Julian Leeser quit the frontbench over a disagreement about the Coalition’s position on the First Nations Voice to Parliament. Leeser’s other shadow portfolio of attorney-general will be taken up by Senator Michaelia Cash, who was attorney-general for a year under former prime minister Scott Morrison.

Other frontbench changes include Senator Kerrynne Liddle as child protection and family violence prevention spokesperson, and Senator James Paterson in home affairs.

Liddle and Paterson will split the shadow ministry portfolios previously held by McPherson MP Karen Andrews, who revealed today she would quit the frontbench and retire at the next election.

“I want to assure all Australian that the Coalition will continue to focus on delivering positive plans and policies for the future of our country in 2023, and indeed in the lead-up to the next election, and well beyond that,” Dutton said. “The new shadow ministry appointments strengthen our team as we approach the task ahead.”

Crikey understands Andrews told Dutton of her plans several weeks ago, and has asked him to open preselections for her Gold Coast seat early. It’s likely that Liberal moderates will seek to preselect someone from their ranks when the time comes.

Tuesday’s reshuffle was prompted by Leeser’s frontbench resignation last week. He quit the shadow ministry after Dutton announced the Liberal Party would campaign against the Voice model proposed by the government.

Liddle and Price are both first-term senators after being elected last year.

Cash already holds the shadow portfolios of employment and workplace relations, and Paterson the portfolios of cyber security and countering foreign interference.

Nationals Leader David Littleproud, who counts Price among the members of the Nationals’ partyroom, said the resfhuffle was a “big step for the Coalition”.

“This is also a proud day for the Nationals — we’ve been able to secure now our seventh shadow cabinet position,” he told reporters in Canberra.