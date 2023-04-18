The defamation case between Dominion Voting Systems and the Murdoch-controlled Fox News has been delayed by one day amid reports that both parties are considering a possible settlement.

The highly anticipated trial was delayed on Sunday by Judge Eric Davis of Delaware’s Superior Court, who according to reports said in a statement that jury selection would begin at 9am Tuesday (local time), pushing back the beginning of the trial 24 hours without explanation.

The Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch media asset, was the first to break the news of possible settlement talks on Monday (AEST), reporting that the network was “looking for a possible way” into a late settlement, citing people familiar with the situation. The newspaper was followed by Reuters, citing one source, and The Washington Post, which cited two sources familiar with the matter.