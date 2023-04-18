Climate activism took on the green baize at the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield yesterday evening when a Just Stop Oil protester climbed atop the table and doused it in orange paint powder.

“You could hear booing, you could hear commentators saying how shocked and appalled they were,” Just Stop Oil’s Emma Brown told Crikey.

“To us that seems like ridiculous hyperbole. They’re talking about the vandalism of a green square of fabric when we are watching our government make decisions that are going to end and destroy our entire way of life.”