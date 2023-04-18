After almost three years of COVID-induced isolation, there’s been a switch in China’s diplomacy. Beijing, armed with a new leadership team but still deferent to long-term leader Xi Jinping, has swung back into action, with a flurry of world leaders attending the capital and senior Chinese leaders making visits around the globe.

Together with its so-far successful efforts to make peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as its attempts at slowing or ending the conflict in Ukraine, a gentler public face of China is emerging — that is, if we put to one side its recent military build-up.

But Australia finds itself in the undesirable position of having no staff journalists from major Australian news outlets to report on either the post-COVID reopening of China or the stream of visits by global leaders to the Middle Kingdom as it strives to develop, with Russia and other allies, a centralised alliance undominated by the United States, Japan and South Korea.