No-one left behind. Support for those who need it most. A symbol of hope and inspiration. Ambitious climate action. Immense courage. Those are but some of the descriptors threaded throughout Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 163-word submission on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s inclusion in Time magazine’s annual 100 most influential people list, published last week.

“Progressives around the world are united in the idea that we should leave no-one behind,” Trudeau wrote. “Few politicians embody that journey as Anthony Albanese does.”

Distilled, the choice phrases and the unyielding idea they combine to evoke — the notion that the arc of political morality bends almost inexorably towards justice and unshackled possibility for all — should be intimately familiar. After all, precisely the same rhetoric underpinned Albanese’s march towards electoral victory 12 months ago and were directly echoed by him on election night.