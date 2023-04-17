“A brother from our community died today,” read the caption on a viral Instagram post shared by a Ukrainian LGBTQIA+ military group last week. A silhouetted image of a soldier offering a military salute to a rainbow flag paid tribute to the unnamed man, who “never had time to come out in his lifetime”.

Though publicly closeted, the man was reportedly out to close friends and was known for providing anonymous interviews to the media about his experience as a queer soldier in the Ukrainian military. The news of his life being cut short without him ever being able to ever to fully celebrate his identity served as a grim reminder about the realities faced by Ukraine’s LGBTQIA+ soldiers: the same country that they are willing to take up arms to defend does not provide them the same rights as it does their straight comrades. “Let’s cement the achievements of such anonymous boys and girls who gave their lives for a free Ukraine,” the Instagram post continued, and “legalise the right to marry”.

Ukraine became the first post-Soviet country to decriminalise homosexuality when it gained independence in 1991. But more than 30 years later, the Eastern European nation still lags on LGBTQIA+ rights and does not provide a legal pathway for state recognition of same-sex partnerships.