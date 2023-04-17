A new YIMBY (“Yes, In My Back Yard”) group has launched in Melbourne. Jonathan O’Brien founded the Melbourne New Progressives due to frustration at the prevalence of NIMBY (“Not In My Back Yard”) sentiment at the local council level.

The group joins a fledgling chorus of pro-development voices in Australia and overseas calling for more well-located housing amid record-low rental vacancy rates, record-high public housing wait lists, rebounding commute times and persistent unaffordability.

They argue planning rules subordinate apartments and public transport to quarter-acre blocks and station wagons, making scarce dwellings proximal to job centres more expensive and increasing commute times for those priced out.