Australia’s barley trade with China is scheduled to be renewed, with working-level trade discussions having resumed. But we should caution against expecting a return to the status quo ante. So what can we expect from the thawing ties?

Last week, DFAT secretary Jan Adams met with Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice minister of foreign affairs in the People’s Republic of China.

These talks happened while China was conducting some of the most aggressive war games around Taiwan’s shores in living memory. The two events point to the tension between worsening security and improving economic affairs.