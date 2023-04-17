Australian children’s TV has long been a jewel in the crown of the local sector. In the 1990s, Round the Twist was a ratings hit among children not just in Australia but in Scandinavia, Germany, Canada, France and the UK, where it even outperformed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

This international success continues in the 2020s. In 2022, Bluey ranked in the top 10 programs streamed in the US, and the eponymous blue heeler was featured at one of the country’s premiere festive events, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, as a 51-foot-tall balloon. Bluey’s towering presence over the streets of New York was a testament to the show’s overseas cultural impact, which is predicted to outstrip Crocodile Dundee’s.

Due to this strong global reputation, concerns about the future of Australian children’s TV have attracted global attention, including from the likes of The New York Times. How could a home-grown creative force that punches so far above its weight internationally be under threat?