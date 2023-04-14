The Recognise A Better Way website, and Turning Point Australia's Joel Jammal
The Recognise A Better Way website, and Turning Point Australia's Joel Jammal (Image: Recognise A Better Way, YouTube/Turning Point USA)

One of the Voice to Parliament No campaigns is promoting a video from an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist who rose to fame as part of the freedom movement.

The Warren Mundine-led Recognise A Better Way campaign website includes a list of video and audio content endorsing its opposition to the Voice.

The latest video is a YouTube clip from Turning Point Australia’s Joel Jammal warning of the “dangers of the Voice”.