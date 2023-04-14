We can’t imagine many Crikey readers have failed to notice Vanity Fair’s cover story this month: “Inside Rupert Murdoch’s Succession Drama”.

On the off chance you’ve not had the time to catch up, here are some of the most remarkable details collected by VF’s Gabriel Sherman:

Murdoch keeps almost dying

Opening on a scene from his 21-year-old granddaughter Charlotte Freud’s wedding, where Rupert is apparently so weak from a recent bout of very serious COVID that son Lachlan has to help him stay vertical, Sherman goes on to say: