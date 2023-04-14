On-screen representation of a number of Australian communities remains “critically low” in local TV drama productions compared to population benchmarks, a new diversity report from Screen Australia has found.

The report, released Friday, assessed the diversity of main characters across 361 Australian dramas on TV and online, broadcast since the peak body’s last diversity report in 2016, up until 2021.

Over that period, the number of First Nations peoples appearing on-screen saw a “strong” increase to 7.2% from the 4.8% seen in 2016, while representation of people living with disabilities rose to 6.6% from 3.6%.