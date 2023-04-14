A leak of top-secret US documents could have the potential to do serious damage to intelligence-sharing relationships with Australia and other allies, an expert tells Crikey.

The alleged culprit behind the Pentagon leak was arrested overnight in Massachusetts by an armed group of federal agents.

Footage from the arrest shows the man, identified in US media as 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira, being apprehended wearing shorts and a T-shirt.