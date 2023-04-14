Labor MPs Graham Perrett and Josh Wilson are preparing to once again move that the 1920 expulsion of former Labor MP Hugh Mahon — the only time in Australian history such an event has occurred — be recognised as a misuse of parliamentary power.

Mahon was a founding member of Australia’s first parliament. An activist and journalist prior to politics, he was increasingly radicalised by the events of the Irish War of Independence of 1919-21. Soon after the October 1920 death of Irish nationalist Terence MacSwiney following a 74-day hunger strike while imprisoned by the British for sedition, Mahon told an open-air meeting that he hoped the sobs of MacSwiney’s widow would “reach round the world, and one day would shake the foundations of this bloody and accursed empire”.

Then-prime minister Billy Hughes, sensing a chance to steal a seat from Labor, the party he’d been expelled from three years earlier, successfully moved to have Mahon expelled from Parliament for “seditious and disloyal utterances”. Mahon stayed away in protest, surmising correctly that he was being stitched up. He was unable to regain his seat at the byelection that followed.