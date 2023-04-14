Eggs have a strange and storied place in Australian political history, largely when deployed as a weapon against politicians — starting with then-prime minister Billy Hughes during the conscription debate, through Julia Gillard and Craig Kelly, and of course the Fraser Anning incident, which threw Egg Boy into the stratosphere.

Bob Katter threw eggs at the Beatles as a young man, and we’re frankly amazed Tony Abbott has gotten this far into public life without cracking a raw one directly into his gob to show support for chicken farmers. Elsewhere, burned forever into our brains is veteran journalist Phillip Adams’ praise in The Australian for “Googs. Cackleberries. Bum-fruit. Good egg, bad egg, nest egg, all your eggs in one basket, egg on your face. Overegged. Full as a goog. Eggsetera.”

Anyway, Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley has now made her own contribution to Australia’s history of political eggcentricity (I’ll show myself out, thank you).