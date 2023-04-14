The Christian Lives Matter group has disappeared from the public, as the group’s members continue to privately support men arrested for attacking LGBTQIA+ protesters.

Following three men being arrested for charges relating to an attack on Community Action for Rainbow Rights activists protesting a Mark Latham event, the leaders of Christian Lives Matters have retreated from public view.

The group’s Instagram account has been deactivated and its Facebook page has deleted all of its posts from this year. The accounts, run by leader Charlie Bakhos, had tens of thousands of followers and frequently amplified attacks on LGBTQIA+ people and groups.