Near Believing: Selected Monologues and Narratives 1967-2021 by Alan Wearne (Puncher and Wattman)

Telling tales of Australian publishing and its adventures these days has the air of gathering around a fire made of plasma TVs, after the apocalypse has happened, to remember the before times. There was a time… when Penguin published a 250-page poem in a large paperback edition with a schmick cover and a lot of publicity put behind it. That volume was The Nightmarkets of 1985, the first really long poem — as opposed to a merely long poem — by Melbourne-born poet Alan Wearne, who has now been writing and publishing for nearly 60 years. Near Believing is a selection of that work, several dozen individual poems, together with passages from his epic works.

The Nightmarkets demonstrates that epic is no loose term. The title refers to the dozens of brothels that populated South Melbourne when the advertising industry was centred there, and features the intertwined stories of a dozen or so Melbourne lefties, passing from the radical years of the 1970s into the conservatising and disappointing years of the 1980s. The work centres on an affair between one such young woman, Sue, and a dashing renegade Liberal and one-time minister, now starting his own genuinely liberal party, to counter the rightward drift of the country under what we at the time called the fascist Malcolm Fraser.