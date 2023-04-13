The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hike cycle is turning out to be barely a barnacle on the great leviathan that is the Australian labour market. Unemployment has barely budged even as the central bankers do all they can to cool the economy. The unemployment rate still sits at 3.5% — seasonally adjusted — with companies desperate to add full-time workers.

As the next chart shows, that rate of 3.5% is only scarcely above the record low of 3.4%.

The RBA has indicated it will be paying close attention to the labour market to inform choices over future rate hikes.