Tania de Jong sure does contain multitudes. At the moment, she’s preparing for the return of Driftwood The Musical to Melbourne theatres in May. De Jong stars, produces and co-pens the lyrics for the popular show, based on the memoir of her mother Eva de Jong-Duldig.

You may also recognise de Jong’s name from the prolific media releases of Mind Medicine Australia, an organisation co-founded by de Jong that advocates for “the development of safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapies to cure a range of mental illnesses”.

What we didn’t know until this week is that she’s also a member of the United Australia Party. We got an email from the UAP spruiking not only Clive Palmer’s upcoming appearance on bellicose fact checker and sought-after stand-up Paul Murray’s Sky News show, but Driftwood‘s upcoming run “starring UAP member Tania de Jong AM”.