Internal documents from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) reveal the agency sounded the alarm about sovereign citizens’ “violence, fixation and harassment” in the months leading up to last year’s shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland.

In February last year, the AFP’s acting assistant commissioner, counter-terrorism & special investigations Stephen Dametto briefed a private online roundtable about sovereign citizens, a very loose group of extremists whose anti-government ideology is based on incorrect, pseudo-legal interpretations that delegitimise the Australian legal system and its institutions.

Via a freedom of information request, Crikey obtained notes and the presentation from the AFP briefing, giving new insight into the force’s views on the sovereign citizens movement, its behaviours, and the likelihood of its adherents being involved in violence. The AFP declined to comment on the documents.