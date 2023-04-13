It was a big breakthrough for News Corp over Easter, with regulatory filings of its UK newspaper subsidiary showing the costs of the phone hacking scandal — now starring Prince Harry — crossed the £1 billion mark (almost A$2 billion at the current exchange rate).

The figure offers some context to the high-profile US$1.6 billion claim from Dominion Voting Systems (which starts hearings in the US next Monday), along with the claim from Smartmatic for US$2.7 billion.

Filed in London on the Wednesday before Easter, the most recent accounts of the company’s loss-making News Group Newspapers Pty Ltd — the corporate vehicle for The Sun and related assets — reported another year of “operating one-off charges” totalling £128.31 million (about A$240 million) related to the phone-hacking cases.