The recent elections in Finland were notable for that rare thing: not one but two levels of misinterpretation. The first was that the loss by the ruling Social Democrats represented some form of epochal repudiation of progressivism — however, the country has multi-member electorates and eight parties with significant numbers of seats. The Social Democrats actually had a 2.2% swing to them, but the victorious National Coalition took a 3.8% swing and edged them out in seat numbers. There were swings within the left and right.

The second misinterpretation was that prime minister Sanna Marin had been punished at the ballot box for being a young woman. Marin, aged 34 when she took office in 2019 and generally well-regarded, had caught some flak for being videoed doing some particularly naff voguing on a night out. Zoe Williams of The Guardian leapt on the result to suggest that misogyny was wot done it — even though there was a swing to Marin.

Weeks earlier, Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, had suddenly resigned after 10 years in the job — and with the possibility of a new independence referendum in the offing. Misogyny was the cry; the trolls and online abusers had got another one. And the first and greatest expression of this was when former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern resigned in February after five years in office. Ardern, having governed through COVID and imposed strict lockdowns, had been subject to a true tsunami of abuse that would have flattened anyone.