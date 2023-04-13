Liberal ex-Indigenous affairs spokesman Julian Leeser has suggested it would be pointless to amend the constitution to recognise First Nations peoples without also taking “practical” steps to “shift the dial on the ground”.

Leeser, who quit the Coalition frontbench this week because of the Liberals’ opposition to the Voice to Parliament, told Guardian Australia that symbolic constitutional recognition would not be “enough”.

“Uluru, with its dialogues and consultation, led to the view that Indigenous people wanted something that was not just symbolic in the constitution,” Leeser said.