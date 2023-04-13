Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp is going badly for the Murdoch-controlled empire.

The presiding judge, Eric Davis, has already limited the defence Fox News and Fox Corp can make in the case. In the Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday, Davis sanctioned Fox for withholding evidence, and said an investigation was likely into Fox’s handling of documents and whether it had intentionally withheld details about Rupert Murdoch’s corporate role at both companies.

The sanctions came a day before jury selection was supposed to start on Thursday, ahead of a trial start date on Monday. Dominion’s lawyers have argued their efforts to prepare for the case have been hampered by Fox not handing over documents showing Murdoch, Fox Corp’s founder, was also an executive chairman at Fox News.