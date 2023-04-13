In recent months, a regressive sentiment has reared its ugly but regrettably familiar head in political discourse, linking a series of disparate events and echoing a movement bubbling for years in the UK and US. It’s the emergence — or dusting off — of an opportunistic weaponisation of child sexual abuse vernacular by increasingly vocal anti-queer campaigners.

In November 2022, it was South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic accusing the ABC of “grooming children” with “adult content” after a segment aired on Play School featuring drag performer Courtney Act reading a picture book about a young girl who learns she prefers trousers to skirts.

In February 2023, it was Sydney-based rapper Spanian’s Instagram tirade to his 264,000 followers over Sydney WorldPride, after which he was dropped by his management. His rant included statements such as “I’m fucking sick of this fucking perverted, putrid shit, like a bunch of deadset paedophiles hiding behind some fucking gay pride” and “We are done with these child groomers. Times up”.