Peter Dutton has put Australia’s traditional media in a tough spot — how are they going to get through this generational culture war?

The opposition leader seems to have figured there’s still enough life in the old, white, settler vision of Australia to get him through to at least a respectable loss at the next election. Maybe.

But for big media, it’s a touch more existential. They’ll be recognising that their future depends on pivoting to a newer, younger, more diverse, better educated, post-Mabo Australia. And their greatest threat in reaching that audience? Being caught out being ambivalent over the Voice.