Treasurer Jim Chalmers is choosing his words carefully a month out from the federal budget as a new report reveals Australia faces more than two decades of budget deficits unless the government overhauls spending and boosts revenue.

According to a pre-budget report released by the Grattan Institute on Wednesday, Australia’s structural deficit could blow out from official estimates of almost $50 billion each year to more than $70 billion a year (in today’s dollars) by the end of the decade.

The report, written by the think tank’s Danielle Wood, Kate Griffiths and Iris Chan, suggests that “the size of the problem” can’t be solved by “one side of the budget alone” and puts forward a smattering of options including redesigning controversial stage three tax cuts and slashing super tax concessions.