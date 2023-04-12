As rumours swirl about Scott Morrison’s retirement from Parliament, the Liberal Party has already begun discussing who should replace him.

The two strongest and most obvious contenders are ex-NSW attorney general Mark Speakman and Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce. Both represent areas that overlap with the former prime minister’s electorate of Cook and both have long been seen as keen for the opportunity, although neither has confirmed it.

When Crikey hit the phones with those in the party, the names of other contenders came up as well, including ex-NSW MP Melanie Gibbons and Gwen Cherne, a family advocate commissioner at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.