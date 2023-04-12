No one likes spending cuts and tax hikes, but on our estimate the government will soon need more of them if they are going to make a dent in looming $70 billion a year budget deficits.

A new Grattan Institute report, “Back in Black? A menu of measures to repair the budget“, argues the present combination of low unemployment and high inflation makes this a good time to start to put things in order.

The sooner we do, the sooner we will be well-placed to respond to future economic shocks and avoid pushing costs onto future generations.