Beginning the journey of private fertility treatment, my wife and I were in disbelief when we discovered a technicality that cost us an extra few thousand dollars. LGBTQIA+ couples and single parents are considered “socially infertile” — meaning we lack some of the ingredients or equipment required to reproduce and have to jump through hoops to access Medicare rebates for assisted reproductive technology (ART).

ART is a growing industry in Australia. In 2019, there were 81,049 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles started in Australian fertility clinics, an increase of 6% from 2018.

Patients only qualify for Medicare rebates for ART if their fertility specialist diagnoses them with medical infertility, which is at the doctor’s discretion. My fertility specialist advised me that I would have to undergo two rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and fail to fall pregnant afterwards in order to be eligible for Medicare ART rebates. An IUI might be cheaper than IVF, but two rounds of IUI cost close to the amount of the Medicare rebate for a round of IVF. This impacts many people trying to conceive through ART, but has particular consequences for LGBTQIA+ and single people.