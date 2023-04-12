Elon Musk, the world’s smartest guy according to many of the world’s dumbest guys, has been having a characteristically normal one lately, providing a rich and ever-evolving answer to the question, “What would happen if the world’s richest man organised his worldview around the intellectual content of decade-old memes?”

Now we know: it’s the Twitter logo briefly replaced with a Shiba Inu “Dogecoin” symbol. It’s all media inquiries being met with an automated turd emoji. It’s Musk’s announcement today that the long-delayed policy of stripping Twitter verification badges from users who won’t pay for them will finally be completed on “4/20”. Hell yeah, blaze it!

Alongside this is the public collapse of the much-hyped Twitter Files. For the mercifully uninitiated, the Twitter Files is a series of Twitter threads put together by handpicked journalists who were granted access to the company’s internal documents following Musk’s takeover. The move was in response to complaints of a censorious left-wing bias on the platform, the kind of thing free speech warrior Musk promised to stamp out.