A week or so into this year’s Adelaide Fringe Festival, performers and organisers noted a rather large lacuna. The Advertiser, South Australia’s only daily newspaper, appeared to be boycotting the event.

At least this was claimed in an open letter penned by critic Samela Harris on behalf of the Adelaide Critics Circle. Only, ‘Tiser readers wouldn’t be privy to that point of view, given the paper declined to publish it.

It wasn’t always like this — the newspaper, as you would expect of any city paper worth its salt, has long provided extensive coverage of Fringe. Suddenly this year, local art critics told Guardian Australia that an editor at The Advertiser contacted them individually and said “it’s all off; you’re not reviewing anything this year”.