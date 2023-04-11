The successful search for a tiny radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a mining truck in remote Western Australia was hailed as a “needle in a haystack” moment.

The suspect was 6mm in diameter and 8mm long, and the crime scene stretched 1400km along the Great Northern Highway between Perth and Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri iron ore mine. But freedom of information documents obtained by Crikey show a single search party would span almost 3000km in five days in the hope of locating the capsule containing the radioactive substance caesium-137.

An email from the Australian Defence Force’s Military Strategic Commitments (MSC) division lays out a five-day search operation for a team of six vehicles — two from the ADF, three from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and a special “Mine Spec Prado” hire car courtesy of the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA).