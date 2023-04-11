“How do we help?” is the most frequently asked question I have heard throughout six years of working toward a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Between August and October 2017, when I first started traversing the nation with the Uluru Statement from the Heart canvas, other Indigenous advocates and I answered by asking people to share the words of the statement.

The words, the artwork and the names on that canvas are powerful. We understood there is no better summary of why a Voice, guaranteed in Australia’s founding document, is both well deserved and important to improving Indigenous peoples’ lives.