The preservation of Australian democracy and the rise of autocratic governments across the globe are concerns of mine. This past fortnight, these concerns intersected with the Liberal Party’s once-in-a-century loss in the Aston byelection and its decision to campaign against the Voice in ways that beg for a big-picture analysis.

What’s happening to the Liberal Party is not unique to it, nor to Australia. Instead, according to Pippa Norris, a political scientist at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and co-author of Cultural Backlash: Trump, Brexit and Authoritarian Populism, it is happening to right-of-centre parties across the Western world. It is a slow-moving generational change in social attitudes about what is required to live a good life, and therefore what people want from their political leaders and parties.

How does generational change happen? Norris argues the values we acquire during our formative years shape our values for life. For wartime and post-war generations, the importance of social and economic stability and pragmatism were keys to a good life, so small-l liberal parties focused on freedom and opportunity, and the centrality of economic growth emerged in democracies in the Americas, the UK and Australia to meet that generational demand.