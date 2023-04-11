Last week, while much of the world’s media focused on Donald Trump becoming the first former United States president to be indicted on criminal charges, current officeholder Joe Biden issued the second veto of his presidency.

Biden has been a fairly subdued issuer of vetoes so far, although this tracks with recent previous administrations. Both the Trump and Obama presidencies issued the vast majority of theirs during their final two years in office, when faced with increasingly hostile arrangements in Congress. However, it’s the subject of Biden’s vetoes that is particularly significant.

Last week’s veto harpooned a resolution that would have rescinded Biden’s legislation restoring federal protections for hundreds of thousands of rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands across the US. Biden’s water protections hit predictable resistance at the hands of farmers, oil and gas producers, real estate developers and the Republican Party on account of the regulatory burden it places on business and agriculture. The vote on the resolution attracted support from four Democratic senators, including perpetual troublemaker Joe Manchin and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema.