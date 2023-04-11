So we are going all out then. Between an absolutely minimal Voice offering with the best chance of success in a hard-to-win referendum, and a more expansive and contentious Voice approved by plebiscite and then legislated, we are going for the expansive and contentious version. God bless us and God help us in equal measure.

This week the chances of the referendum getting up went from “difficult” to “faaaaaark”, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton committing the party and the shadow ministry to the No case. The only thing holding one back from saying that a win is now impossible is that it is polling so well everywhere, except Queensland. Crucially it is running 60-40 in favour in Western Australia, and even better in Tasmania.

Could the Voice referendum prove the exception to the rule — that only one-half of one substantive referendum proposal has ever won in Australia? One half of one. Forget the “eight out of 44” figure. Four were purely administrative (Senate elections in 1906; casual vacancies, territories voting in referendums and judges’ retirement ages in 1977). Two were unfinished federation business (federal takeover of state debts, 1910 and 1928).