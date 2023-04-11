The ABC has already laid out significant funding for consulting firms this financial year, as the organisation prepares for a top-down restructure in a bid to improve its content and digital capability.

In response to questions taken on notice at a Senate estimates hearing on February 14, the ABC said it had clocked up $947,224 in consultancy expenses between July 1 2022 and February 17 this year.

Boston Consulting Group, which is working with the ABC to streamline its move to digital, received $690,000 in fees for “strategic advice”. The national broadcaster also sought “strategic advice” from L.E.K. Consulting Australia, at a cost of $208,590.