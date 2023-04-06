When former prime minister Paul Keating spoke earlier this month about AUKUS and Australia’s relationship with China, he softened his well-aimed blows by dodging condemnation of Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur people from Xinjiang province.

“I’m not going to defend China about the Uyghurs,” Keating said, after initially trying to ignore the question. “There’s a dispute about what the nature of the Chinese affronts to the Uyghurs is. There’s a dispute about that.”

Keating, who sat on the board of the state-run China Development Bank for 13 years from 2006-19, appears to be reflecting the pushback by the pro-Beijing lobby against the well-documented horrors being visited upon the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — and who are in various states of denial about the facts on the ground.