In January, when Peter Dutton was demanding “details” of the Voice proposal, I wrote this:

[Dutton] has no intention of engaging sincerely with the Voice. He will, sooner or later, drop the mask and tell us to vote no. And we will know why.

I claim no great prescience; seeing what was coming was as easy as predicting that Donald Trump’s next words will be a lie. Dutton was always going to oppose the Voice. It was just a question of when. As it turns out, he was waiting until after the disaster of the Aston byelection, presumably so he’d have some clear media air.