In January, when Peter Dutton was demanding “details” of the Voice proposal, I wrote this:
[Dutton] has no intention of engaging sincerely with the Voice. He will, sooner or later, drop the mask and tell us to vote no. And we will know why.
I claim no great prescience; seeing what was coming was as easy as predicting that Donald Trump’s next words will be a lie. Dutton was always going to oppose the Voice. It was just a question of when. As it turns out, he was waiting until after the disaster of the Aston byelection, presumably so he’d have some clear media air.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.