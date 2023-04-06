Poor old Dominic Perrottet! Not only does he have to do something like whip himself across his naked back with a metal-studded cat-o’-nine-tails every evening as part of his religion (source: trailer of the movie of The Da Vinci Code), but the general cataclysm of the Liberal Party in the Aston conflagration has robbed him of his moment of glory.

On the Saturday night of the NSW election, Perrottet was assailed by the commentators for taking the Liberals to another of their catastrophic losses. Said commentators were also assailing each other about having run endless news stories about how close the election would be, despite the polls showing a 55-45 result. But it was Perrottet who got a real whipping. So the evening wasn’t all bad.

One week on and Perrottet is looking pretty, pretty good. He’s managed to hold Labor below a majority, and hold off challenges in numerous marginals. Forty-five Labor seats to 36 Coalition seats. After 11 years in power, numerous scandals and — a personal favourite of mine — building a tram system with two incompatible gauges, 36 seats is a triumph.