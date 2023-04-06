As India slides deeper into populist authoritarianism, Australia’s political leaders and traditional media have embraced a look-the-other-way insouciance. But that’s not an option: we as a nation are too deeply involved in what’s going on to pretend we can’t see it.

Australia has stumbled into the centre of two of the big lurches in the country’s Hindu nationalist project this year: the ruling party’s doubling down on defence of the Adani Group (including its controversial Queensland mining interests), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s co-option of the country’s largest sport — cricket — into his cult of the personality, with a guest appearance from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Yet when the right-wing government shook the country last month with the extraordinary expulsion from Parliament of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi after he was convicted of criminal defamation, Australia’s traditional media (ABC excepted) largely ignored it, preferring to talk — if it talked about India at all — about trade, defence and migration.