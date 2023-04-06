The parliamentary inquiry examining the power to enter armed conflict and declare war has drawn rebukes for recommending reforms critics say are designed to lend a veneer of legitimacy to otherwise illegal wars.

The report, published last Friday, dismissed the vast weight of submissions to the inquiry, which — in line with community sentiment — had called for the prime minister to be stripped of the unilateral power to send troops into conflict without parliamentary approval.

Instead it recommended moves to “clarify” the role and power of the governor-general (acting on the prime minister’s advice) in the cabinet handbook to authorise conflicts that “are not supported by the United Nations Security Council, or an invitation of a sovereign nation”.