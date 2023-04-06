Australia is in the eye of a price-inflation storm, with those among us shopping for Easter eggs discovering prices at levels never before seen. The price of a basic Cadbury bunny has hopped up from $4.25 in 2021 to $4.50 in 2022 and then $5 in 2023. A Lindt bunny nestled in at $5 last year but has multiplied to $6 now.

Chocolate is a perfect representation of how inflation works. The sweet stuff is squeezed up by rising prices for globally sourced ingredients like cocoa, plus domestic price pressures on milk, transport and labour.

Almost all cocoa is sourced from two countries in West Africa — Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. Those two nations have been soaring recently as cocoa futures have risen. Sugar — the other big ingredient in chocolate — is also very expensive right now, as the next chart shows.