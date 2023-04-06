Surely there can be nothing that screams “right side of history on Indigenous issues” better than the fulsome endorsement of Pauline Hanson. Shortly before the Liberal Party came to its (sort of) consensus on opposing the government’s model for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the One Nation leader — who has been using the Voice debate to revive her moribund relevance — put out a statement, arguing among other things:

Peter Dutton is the leader of the Liberal Party; he needs to become the man he once was as minister of immigration and home affairs and act like the leader people are crying out for … On the principles of equality for all Australians, it must be a unanimous NO!

At the opposite end of the spectrum, longtime Indigenous advocate and one of the architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart Noel Pearson responded to the Liberals’ stance in biblical terms: