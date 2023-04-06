A group of First Nations traditional owners have lodged a human rights complaint against the ANZ bank and 11 others for doling out a $1.5 billion loan for fossil fuel titan Santos’ offshore gas projects, in one of more than 120 cases worldwide and as Australia becomes the second most litigious place on earth for climate action.

ANZ pitched in for the equal-largest share of Santos’ loan — some $97 million — and pulled in banking counterparts Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Japan’s largest bank, MUFG, which scored a $3.7 million bank fee payday each from the hefty transaction. Westpac, NAB, ING and Citigroup also received human rights complaints over the loan.

The traditional owners, six of whom are from the Tiwi Islands and one of whom is Larrakia, were fighting the Northern Territory’s Barossa project in the Federal Court when the loan was quietly finalised, arguing Santos did not consult Tiwi communities properly before launching the climate-averse project that could destroy their way of life.