In the days before the Victorian Liberal Party meeting that saw Moira Deeming suspended, Australian anti-vaccine group Reignite Democracy Australia called on its supporters to oppose disciplinary action against the anti-trans MP.

“Victoria is on the verge of losing Moira Deeming from the Liberal Party & TPAUS has made a free tool you can use to email all liberal MPs in your electorate,” a message sent by the group on Telegram read.

The post linked to the website of another fringe group run by a conspiracy theory-promoting Christian activist, Turning Point Australia, hosting a page that allowed people to mass email Victorian Liberal MPs with a message of support for Deeming. The same page was circulated in other conspiracy and far-right online spaces.